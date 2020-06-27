Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Pukekohe Wesley Church
Corner Queen and Wesley Streets
Pukekohe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes HARDSTAFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Irene (Mitchell) HARDSTAFF


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Agnes Irene (Mitchell) HARDSTAFF Notice
HARDSTAFF, Agnes Irene (nee Mitchell). February 26, 1920 - June 23, 2020. Passed away peacefully at the age of 100. Dearly loved wife of the late George, loved mother of Roger and John, mother in law to Lesley, cherished Grandma to Mary and Gabrielle and husbands Dan and Alben, and proud GG to Dylan, Tyler, Cullen and Luca. A service will be held for Agnes at the Pukekohe Wesley Church at 1pm Monday 29th June. Corner Queen and Wesley Streets, Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -