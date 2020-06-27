|
HARDSTAFF, Agnes Irene (nee Mitchell). February 26, 1920 - June 23, 2020. Passed away peacefully at the age of 100. Dearly loved wife of the late George, loved mother of Roger and John, mother in law to Lesley, cherished Grandma to Mary and Gabrielle and husbands Dan and Alben, and proud GG to Dylan, Tyler, Cullen and Luca. A service will be held for Agnes at the Pukekohe Wesley Church at 1pm Monday 29th June. Corner Queen and Wesley Streets, Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020