|
|
|
ALCORN, Agnes Dora (nee Trudinger). Born April 10, 1920. Passed away on February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bob Alcorn. Treasured mother of Joy, Lyn, Val, Ron and partners. Much loved grandmother of 9 and inspiration to 16 great-grandchildren. Loyal friend and supporter of many missions and charities. Tireless worker for God and faithful to the end. Thanksgiving service to be held at Hills Church, 179 Hillsborough Rd, Auckland, at 11 am on Tuesday 3rd of March. Private committal to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tranzsend. "Nothing can separate us from the love of God"
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020