Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hills Church
179 Hillsborough Rd
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes ALCORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Dora (Trudinger) ALCORN


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Agnes Dora (Trudinger) ALCORN Notice
ALCORN, Agnes Dora (nee Trudinger). Born April 10, 1920. Passed away on February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bob Alcorn. Treasured mother of Joy, Lyn, Val, Ron and partners. Much loved grandmother of 9 and inspiration to 16 great-grandchildren. Loyal friend and supporter of many missions and charities. Tireless worker for God and faithful to the end. Thanksgiving service to be held at Hills Church, 179 Hillsborough Rd, Auckland, at 11 am on Tuesday 3rd of March. Private committal to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tranzsend. "Nothing can separate us from the love of God"
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -