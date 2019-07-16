|
CLAY, Agnes. Passed peacefully on 14 July 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of David and Karen and Debbie and Tony. Devoted Nana of Jason, Steven, Paul, Richard and Scott and of 8 great grandchildren. Forever in our heart. Peace at last. A service to celebrate the life of Agnes will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 19 July 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019