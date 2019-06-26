|
|
|
SCOTT, Agnes Adams (Nessie) (nee Milne). Passed peacefully in her own home on Sunday, 23rd June 2019, supported by her loving family. Loved wife of the late Ernie. Loved mother and mother in law of Ian and Linda, Ces and Debbie. Grandma to Travis and Alana, Matthew and Daniel. "A grand 89 years and a life well lived". A private cremation has been held. Family and friends are welcome to attend at Nessie's home Friday, the 28th of June at 2pm. All communications c/- the Scott family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More