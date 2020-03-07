Home

Aestella Mary (Stella) JONES

Aestella Mary (Stella) JONES Notice
JONES, Aestella Mary, (Stella). Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home Stratford surrounded by family on Wednesday, 4th March 2020. Aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, loved mother of Howard, Bryan, and Robin Hodge. All messages to the Jones family can be sent to C/- P O Box 218, Stratford 4352. In accordance with Stella's wishes a private family service has been held. "More precious was the light in your eyes than all the roses in the world Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
