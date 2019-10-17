|
MESSER, Aelec Roy. Passed away 14 October 2019 after a short illness. Beloved husband of Lagi; loving father of Ivy and Peter, Selina and Apollo, Alison and Mac, Linda and Tovia; grandfather of Caleb, Noah, Hugh, Teuila, Mia, Canaan, Hazel and Hana. Treasured brother of Neil and Corrina, Linda and Wayne. A funeral service will be held on Friday the 18th of October 10am at the Epsom Presbyterian Church 10 Gardner Road, Epsom followed by internment at the Waikumete Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to the Stroke Foundation NZ PO Box 65371, Mairangi Bay Auckland 0754. Greyson Funeral Services Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2019