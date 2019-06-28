|
SHAPLAND, Adrienne. Died peacefully at home after a courageous fight with cancer on 26 June 2019, aged 49. Much loved wife of Mark. Loving and adored mother of William, James and Lizzie. Loved daughter of Irene and Fletcher (deceased). Loved sister of Taliah and sister-in-law of Jamie. Loving aunty of Meila and Carter. Loved daughter- in-law of Geoff and Gay. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel Of Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Monday July 1, 2019 at 10am. All communications to the Shapland Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. "You will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. You have been taken much too soon."
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 28 to June 29, 2019