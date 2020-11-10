Home

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
Adrienne Marie GEDDES

GEDDES, Adrienne Marie. Died peacefully on the 8th of November 2020. Loved wife of the late Alastair. Much loved Mum of Jenny and Sandy. Delighted grandmother of Alexander, Stephen and Scott. Sadly missed. In lieu of flowers donations to the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to Level 3/50 Anzac Avenue, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010. A funeral service will be held in the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100/102 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Wednesday the 11th of November at 11.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
