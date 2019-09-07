|
MARR, Adrienne Anne (Adrienne). In loving memory of our Pearly Shell who was taken from us 50 years ago on September 8, 1969. Born December 12, 1948. Much loved daughter of Isabelle and Eddie, and loved sister of Ian, Robin, Bruce, Margaret (Tillin), Neill, Heather (McIntyre) and Barry, sister in-law of Rita, Margaret, Peter and Shirley, and loved friend of Dave and Jim, and cousin, auntie and friend to many. We have all missed you so much over the last 50 years, more than words can ever write. "Pearly Shells" Forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019