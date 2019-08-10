Home

POWERED BY

Services
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland 0642
0800 764 722
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrianus ALBLAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrianus Marinus ALBLAS

Add a Memory
Adrianus Marinus ALBLAS Notice
ALBLAS, Adrianus Marinus. Harry, Aat, Adrian... as he was known, passed away peacefully on 4 August 2019 surrounded by his loving family, in the Ons Dorp Village, Henderson at the well lived age of 94. Dearly loved husband of the late Anna Alblas and father to Johanna, Linda, Michael, Marianne, Odette, Alison, Tonya and Justin. Proud grandfather to 22 healthy grandchildren and a growing number of great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Ons Dorp for the care they have given our parents over the years. A celebration of dad's life has been held. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrianus's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.