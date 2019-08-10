|
|
|
ALBLAS, Adrianus Marinus. Harry, Aat, Adrian... as he was known, passed away peacefully on 4 August 2019 surrounded by his loving family, in the Ons Dorp Village, Henderson at the well lived age of 94. Dearly loved husband of the late Anna Alblas and father to Johanna, Linda, Michael, Marianne, Odette, Alison, Tonya and Justin. Proud grandfather to 22 healthy grandchildren and a growing number of great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Ons Dorp for the care they have given our parents over the years. A celebration of dad's life has been held. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019