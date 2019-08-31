|
MOORE, Adrianne Muriel (nee Tulloch). On August 26 2019 at home aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Cam; much loved mother of Linda and Torrie; grandmother to Eleanor, Josephine and Jamie; mother-in-law of Marcus and Janet; dearly loved sister of Bruce, Linda, Marion and John; friend to many. Funeral service at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, Christchurch on Tuesday 3 September 2019 at 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Nurse Maude or the Friends of the Christchurch Botanic Gardens at the service or via bit.ly/ammoore2608 .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019