LOCKIE, Adriana Hendrika (Driek). 80 years young but you would not know it. Passed away peacefully after a short but fiercely fought battle with cancer on 14th November 2019. She had so much to live for. Driek was born in Haarlem, Holland on the 17th December 1938, eldest daughter of Anna and Jacob Van Raalte. Driek met, fell in love with, married and survived the love of her life Allan Bryan Lockie aka Albie. They met on the School Bus in 1952 and were together for 53 happy years. Much loved mother of her three children Bindee, Buddy and Suzie. Sons and daughter-in-law Tim, Rosanne and Darcy, and grandchildren Rebecca, Ben, Emma, Sam, James and Nicole. She is now at peace with her man, Albie and baby Suzie. Funeral services will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Schnapper Rock, Auckland 0632 at 11.30am on Saturday 23rd November. The service will be live streamed www.oneroomstreaming. com. Login ID : [email protected] and password DSAPVU. No flowers please and donations not necessary but Hibiscus Hospice Charitable Trust are amazing and her favourite charity. All communications c/- P O Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019