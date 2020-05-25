|
VONDERVOORT, Adriana Cornelia (Annie). Peacefully on the 23rd May 2020 at Victoria Place Resthome Tokoroa. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Lou. Much loved mother and mother in law of Theo and Pam, Robert and the late Kerry, Sonya and Gordon. Loved Oma to David and Madeleine; Rhys and Sian, Linsey, Fergus, and John, and great Grandmother to Poppy, and all their families. Loved eldest sister to 14 siblings including Wim and Diane Vonk, and their families. "Forever in our hearts, always remembered" A private family service for Annie will be held, followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2020