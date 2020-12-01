|
LINSELL, Adele Mary (nee Laybourn). Passed away peaceful on Friday 27th November 2020; aged 82. Wife of the late Keith Linsell. Loved mother of Robyn, Jenny, Janice, Sue and their families. Daughter of the late Don and Lucille Laybourn. Sister of Jean, Colleen, David, Donald and Ross. "Called to tend the gardens of heaven". Join the family to commemorate Adele's life on Friday 4th of December at 1:30pm in the Saint Davids Hall, College Road, Edgecumbe. For those in the know "ladies a plate". The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff in the Medical Ward at Whakatane Hospital for their care of mum and all the staff at Mountain View rest home in Kawerau for their care during her short stay. Communications to the Linsell family, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane, 3159 or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020