WORSFOLD, Adele Kathleen In loving memory of our precious Mum and Gran who left us one year ago on 15th September 2018. Though your smile has gone forever, And your hand we cnnot touch Still we have so many memories Of the one we loved so much. Your memory is our keepsake With which we will never part God has you in his keeping, We have you in our hearts. Lovingly remembered today and always. Linda and Dean, Alan, Peter and Tracy, Bronny and Robin, David and Maria, Sara and Alan, Julia, Mattea, Dillon and Case, Matthew and Sarah, Ricki, Jason and Laura, and families.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019