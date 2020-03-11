Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
State of Grace
Albany
Adele Juliette (nee Wright) (Adele) GRAVES


1920 - 2020
GRAVES, Adele Juliette (Adele) (nee Wright). Born February 14, 1920. Passed away on March 07, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home following a battle with ill health aged 100. Adored wife of Bob (deceased), mother of Lesley and Libby, grandmother of Heather, Caroline and Mark and great grandmother of Olivia and William. We miss you so much. Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday 14 March 2020 at the State of Grace in Albany at 1pm. Please wear bright colours.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
