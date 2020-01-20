Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Michael's Catholic Church
Rotorua
Adelaide Veronica Kahuirangi (Douglas) MITCHELL


1926 - 2020
Adelaide Veronica Kahuirangi (Douglas) MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL, Adelaide Veronica Kahuirangi (nee Douglas). Born July 14, 1926. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital Saturday 18 July 2020, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim) Mitchell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Veronica and John, Douglas and Sonya and loving grandma of Michael, Stephen, Ivy, Max and Harrison. Loved daughter of Edward Te Rangi Tuataka Taimona and Marguerite Rurangi Douglas and cherished sister of Herbie, Adrian, Wallace, Augustus, Joy, Angus, Noeline, Imelda, Laetitia, Gabriel, Anthony (all deceased), and Ivan. Mum will be at Tunohopu Marae, Ohinemutu. Funeral Mass will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Rotorua Tuesday January 21 at 11:00 a.m. Moe mai e te mareikura o te whanau
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
