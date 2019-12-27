Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph's Chapel
9 Tweed Street
Ponsonby
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 a.m.
St. Joseph's Chapel
9 Tweed Street
Ponsonby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam PIOTRZKIEWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam PIOTRZKIEWICZ

Add a Memory
Adam PIOTRZKIEWICZ Notice
PIOTRZKIEWICZ, Adam. On 24th December 2019 (Peacefully) in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Christina. Sadly missed by his many friends in Scotland and New Zealand, Polish Community. Requiescat in Pace Requiem mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's Chapel, 9 Tweed Street, Ponsonby, Auckland.10.30 am Monday 30th December 2019 followed by Private Cremation. Vigil Rosary at St. Joseph's Chappel at 7.30 pm Sunday 29th December 2019.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -