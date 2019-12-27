|
PIOTRZKIEWICZ, Adam. On 24th December 2019 (Peacefully) in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Christina. Sadly missed by his many friends in Scotland and New Zealand, Polish Community. Requiescat in Pace Requiem mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's Chapel, 9 Tweed Street, Ponsonby, Auckland.10.30 am Monday 30th December 2019 followed by Private Cremation. Vigil Rosary at St. Joseph's Chappel at 7.30 pm Sunday 29th December 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019