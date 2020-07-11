Home

Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Adam James Maxwell MONK

Adam James Maxwell MONK Notice
MONK, Adam James Maxwell. Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 5th July 2020, aged 44 years. Loved soul-mate of Donna. Treasured and fantastic Dad of Dekoda, Cade and Shiobhan. Loved brother- in-law of Adam and Annabel, Darcy and Debbie; uncle to Chloe, Charlotte, Amber, Jade and Krystal. A funeral service to celebrate Adam's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Tuesday 14th July at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
