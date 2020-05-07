|
HOPE, Adam Alister. On 5 May 2020 unexpectedly at home in Hamilton. Aged 57 years. Dearly loved father of Jasminelee, Te Aho and Hemi. Loved son of Geoff and Sally Hope (deceased). Loved brother of Stephanie and James, Shirley Anne and Charles, Rachel and Patu, Felicity and Brian (deceased), and Georgina (deceased). Much loved member of his wider family and good mate to his many friends. Will live forever in his children's hearts. A bubble service must now suffice until Adam's life can be collectively celebrated in the future. This will be held in Opotiki, date to be notified. A video link of the service will be available from 1.30pm on Friday 8th May, please email [email protected] for this link. If you would like to leave a message for Betty and her family, go to our web page @ James R Hill Funeral Directors and click on the link 'Hugs from Home' and we will place your virtual hug and message on a seat in the chapel. All communications to Adam's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020