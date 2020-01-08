|
COLEMAN, Adair Rachel (nee Jacobs). Born 20 September 1955; died 4 January 2020, aged 64 years. Formerly of Palmerston North, Paekakariki, formerly McKenzie of Hawkes Bay, latterly of Te Kuiti and Otorohanga. (Resthome Carer). Surrounded by her immediate family; after multiple operations and resulting complications from Crohn's and Colitis Disease. Loved daughter of the late Gerald Cyril Jacobs (Slavutsky) and late Margaret Adair Jacobs (nee Morgan). Much-Loved Sister of Geraldyne, Mark, Paul, Kim; and Aunt of Samuel, Jordan, Frances, Calum; Ryan, Leon Kane and Tami. Sister-in-law to Brent; and Kimberly. Colossians 1:20. Peace be with you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020