Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adair COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adair Rachel (Jacobs) COLEMAN

Add a Memory
Adair Rachel (Jacobs) COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Adair Rachel (nee Jacobs). Born 20 September 1955; died 4 January 2020, aged 64 years. Formerly of Palmerston North, Paekakariki, formerly McKenzie of Hawkes Bay, latterly of Te Kuiti and Otorohanga. (Resthome Carer). Surrounded by her immediate family; after multiple operations and resulting complications from Crohn's and Colitis Disease. Loved daughter of the late Gerald Cyril Jacobs (Slavutsky) and late Margaret Adair Jacobs (nee Morgan). Much-Loved Sister of Geraldyne, Mark, Paul, Kim; and Aunt of Samuel, Jordan, Frances, Calum; Ryan, Leon Kane and Tami. Sister-in-law to Brent; and Kimberly. Colossians 1:20. Peace be with you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adair's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -