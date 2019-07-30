|
PIPES, Ada Mary (Mary) (nee Austin). Passed away suddenly on Saturday 27 July 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Les (deceased). Loved and Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Sian and Bob, Mark and Christine, Andrea and Gary. Treasured grandmother of Sam, Ellie, Amy, Tayla, Catie and Jonathan. Much loved sister of Hilary and Islwyn and family in Wales, and dearest friend of Hilda and George Pipes and all of the Pipes family. A service for Mary will be held at 11am on Thursday 1 August at Holy Trinity Church, 20 Church Street, Devonport. In lieu of flowers a donation could be made to St John PO Box 331178, Takapuna
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019