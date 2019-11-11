Home

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
Ada Esme (nee Griffin) (Esme) FINLAYSON


1932 - 2019
Ada Esme (nee Griffin) (Esme) FINLAYSON Notice
FINLAYSON, Ada Esme (Esme) (nee Griffin). Born 24 March 1932. Passed away peacefully 8 November 2019. Much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Paul and Cheryl, David and Kaye, John and Alice and their families. Mathew 25:23 ...well done good and faithful servant... enter into the joy of your Lord. A celebration of Esme's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Thursday 14th November, 11am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
