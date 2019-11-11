|
FINLAYSON, Ada Esme (Esme) (nee Griffin). Born 24 March 1932. Passed away peacefully 8 November 2019. Much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Paul and Cheryl, David and Kaye, John and Alice and their families. Mathew 25:23 ...well done good and faithful servant... enter into the joy of your Lord. A celebration of Esme's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Thursday 14th November, 11am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019