KRUKZIENER, Abraham (Bram). Sadly passed away peacefully at his home on 14 March 2020 aged 93 years. Much loved husband of Vera, adored father of Andrew and Lisa. Respected and loved father-in-law of Gitta. Cherished grandfather of Louis and Axel, Sofia and Solomon. Bram was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, who placed family above all else. An example for all, he was strong and kind - a true gentleman. Loved dearly by his family, he will be greatly missed. At the request of the family the Levaya (Funeral) was held in private on 15 March 2020 at Waikumete cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2020