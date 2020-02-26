|
KAY, Aaron Douglas. Tragically, as the result of a motor vehicle accident on the 22nd February, 2020; aged 43 years. Dearly loved husband of Carla and much loved Dad of Morgan, Makayla and Maya. Loved third son of Bill (Thames) and Gaye. Aaron (Bunbury, W.A) was loved by all of his uncles, aunties, nieces and nephews and will be sadly missed. A Celebration of Aaron's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood St Thames, on Thursday 27th February at 11am. Communications to Bill: 021 709105.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020