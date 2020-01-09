Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Reformed Church
9 Aberdeen Drive
Hamilton
COOK, Aaltje (Alie). On January 5 2020, Peacefully in her sleep at Hilda Ross Care Centre, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerrit (Gerry); and partner of Harry (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Corrie and Jude, Linda and Hans; mother of Rudolf and mother-in-law of Eddie. Cher-ished Oma of Richard and Rosalie, Steven and Ashleigh, Tessa and Luke, John, Geveta, and Chelsea; and beloved great- grandmother. Loved sister and sister in law of Rinus and Judy (deceased), Bert (deceased) and Ubol; Tante- Alie of Cornel, Amanda, Brigitte, Dan-ielle, Edwin, Reinke and Armin, Geraldine and John. "At Peace Now" A service to celebrate Alie's life will be held at the Reformed Church, 9 Aberdeen Drive, Hamilton on Monday January 13th 2020 at 12:00pm followed by an interment in the Hamil-ton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
