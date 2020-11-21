|
FRISCHE - MOORE, Carla. On 16th November 2020; aged 46 years. Very much loved wife and best friend of Chris. Loved daughter of Charles and Gloria Frische and dearest sister of Dean and the late Brett and their families. Adored step- mum of Louise, and Chelsea Moore. Great friend of Emily; Melissa; and Tanya. A gathering to honour and celebrate Carla's life will be held in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, crn Kamo Road and Park Ave., Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Monday 23rd November 2020 at 1:00pm, to be followed by burial at the Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. All communications to the Moore Family, C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020