Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
36 Rankin Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Zona JOHANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zona (Saies) JOHANSON

Notice Condolences

Zona (Saies) JOHANSON Notice
JOHANSON, Zona (nee Saies). Sadly passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday 23 April 2019, aged 95 years. Adored wife of the late Peter Johanson. Loved mother of Peter, Hana and Kay. Loving Gran of Jason and Gladys, Shane and Joanne, Clinton and Kym. Sweet, Sweet Great Gran of Josh and Ashleigh, Nicole, Jamie and Hayden, Shayden, Chalique, Bailey and Danielle. A Service to celebrate Zona's life will be held at The All Saints Church, Kaeo, on Friday 26th April 2019, at 11am. Followed by burial in the Totara North Cemetery. All communication to C/- Johanson Family PO Box 77, Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.