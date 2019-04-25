|
|
|
JOHANSON, Zona (nee Saies). Sadly passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday 23 April 2019, aged 95 years. Adored wife of the late Peter Johanson. Loved mother of Peter, Hana and Kay. Loving Gran of Jason and Gladys, Shane and Joanne, Clinton and Kym. Sweet, Sweet Great Gran of Josh and Ashleigh, Nicole, Jamie and Hayden, Shayden, Chalique, Bailey and Danielle. A Service to celebrate Zona's life will be held at The All Saints Church, Kaeo, on Friday 26th April 2019, at 11am. Followed by burial in the Totara North Cemetery. All communication to C/- Johanson Family PO Box 77, Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
