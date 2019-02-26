Home

Zofia Teresa (Pleciak) WOLK

Zofia Teresa (Pleciak) WOLK Notice
WOLK, Zofia Teresa (nee Pleciak). Passed away on February 25, 2019. Died peacefully in her sleep. Beloved Wife of Henryk(deceased). Ciocia of Stas (USA), Jan (John), Stefan and Adas(USA) and their families. Will be sadly missed. Thanks to the staff at Mercy Parklands for the love and care they gave Zofia. Zofia's funeral will be held on Thursday 28 February 2019 at 11am at St. John The Evangelist Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
