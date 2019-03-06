RAMSAY, Zelie Marie (nee Cranfield). In loving memory of Zelie Ramsay. Born 11th July 1937. Zelie passed away peacefully on Friday the 1st of March 2019, aged 81. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother to Jane, Paul, Quentin (late), and mother-in-law to Robin. Devoted Grandmother to Sarah, Rebecca, step grandmother to Aidan and Emma. Elder sister to Daisy and Bernard. You will forever be in our hearts and will continue to walk with, guide and watch over us all. Rest in love and peace. Zelies' family would like to thank the staff at Little Sisters of the Poor who looked after Zelie in the recent years. She received the best possible care for which her family is eternally grateful. A Rosary Service will be held on Thursday 7th March at 7pm at St Joseph's Home, Little Sisters of the Poor, 9 Tweed Street, Herne Bay. Mass will be held on Friday 8th March at 10.30am to celebrate the life of Zelie at St Joseph's Home, Little Sisters of the Poor, Auckland. Zelie will be buried following mass, at Papakura South Cemetery, 75 Gatland Road, Papakura. Alis Propriis Volat.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019