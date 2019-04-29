Home

Zita Illma May (Hare) BUCKLAND

BUCKLAND, Zita Illma May (nee Hare). Born December 8, 1913. Passed away on April 25, 2019 on Anzac Day aged 105 years. Loved wife of the late Ernest William Henry Buckland. Loved mum and mother-in-law of William, Jeanette Clough (Melbourne), Denise and John Hepworth. Beloved Nana, Nan and Great Nan of Robin and Amy Clough (Melbourne), Scott, Edevine, Alex, Kate and Emily Wackrow, Tina, Joseph, Quinn and Hudson Seebeck. Last member of the Hare and Buckland families (Wellington) of that generation to pass away. Special thanks to Selwyn Village Pt Chev in the way her care was handled by so many Angels. A memorial service for Zita will be held at Purewa, All Souls Chapel 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 2nd May at 2:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
