THOMPSON, Zelma. Passed away peacefully at home on 11 March 2019, in her 87th year. Dearly loved mother of Paul (deceased) and Kath, Wain and Mandy, Wendy and Robert, Linda and Wayne. Proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Loving sister of Frank and Jane Harris and family (Australia). A memorial of service for Zelma will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 16 March at 11.00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
