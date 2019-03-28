Home

PARKAR, Zakir Ali (Zak). Born August 07, 1989. Passed away on March 23, 2019. Our adored adventurer Zakir has flown from this earth, taking his final flight on Saturday. Treasured son of Cherie and beloved brother of Khalid. Much loved grandson of David and Gloria Newlove. A service for Zakir will be held at the Warbirds Hangar, Ardmore Flying School, 2 Harvard Lane, Ardmore at 11am on Saturday 30 March, followed by a private burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
