FAULKNER, Yvonne Waitamahine. On 6th April 2019, peacefully at home in Athenree. Aged 71 years. Much loved daughter of the late Paul Tiwai and the late Mae Mokai Faulkner. Dearly loved sister of the late Pauline Scott and Tukumaru (Ian) Murray- Faulkner. Cherished aunty of Karen and Graham, Sandi and Bruce, Toni, Kelly and Teena, Wayne and Hayley and their families. Loved friend of many. Yvonne is lying in state at Otawhiwhi Marae, Bowentown until her funeral service on Wednesday 10th April at 11am followed by burial in the Faulkner Whanau Urupa, Athenree. Communications to the Faulkner Whanau, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
