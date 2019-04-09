Home

Yvonne Patricia COLLINS

Yvonne Patricia COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Yvonne Patricia. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 6th of April 2019, aged 73. Beloved daughter of the late Eddie and Vi. Dearly loved sister of the late Keith, David and Lyn. Loved Aunty of many nephews and nieces. A service for Yvonne will be held at the Howick Baptist Church, Corner of Wellington and Picton Street, Howick on Wednesday 10th April at 1.00 pm. Home with the Lord. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
