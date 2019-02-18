|
|
|
FULLERTON, Yvonne Margaret (nee Coote). 24 May 1929 to 16 February 2019. Yvonne passed away at Evelyn Page Resthome after a short battle with cancer, in her 90th year. Loved by brother Kerry and much loved Mother of Robert, Suzanne and Helen. Loved and admired Grandmother of her 10 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Yvonne has been privately cremated at her request. There will be an interment service of her ashes to her chosen place to be with her 'Snow' on Monday 25th February at 2pm at the RSA Lawn Cemetery North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. You will be sadly missed, always with us and will never be forgotten. All communications to Suzanne Wright C/- PO Box 302-524, North Harbour Mail 0731.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Read More