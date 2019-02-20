Home

Yvonne Dorothy WILKINSON

Yvonne Dorothy WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON, Yvonne Dorothy. Passed away 17th February 2019, aged 81 years at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Tom. Precious mother and mother in law of Shane and Tristan, Brett and Sally, Scott and Tadeusz. Loved Nanna of Vancouver and Nathaniel. Also loved by grandson Clayton and wife Kirsty and great grandsons Korban and Baylen. Yvonne's final days were blessed being surrounded by family and friends who she dearly loved. The service for Yvonne will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Road Hamilton on Sunday 24th February at 12 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
