|
|
|
CORLETT, Yvette Winifred (Nee Williams) CNZM, MBE. Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family at 7pm, Saturday 13th April 2019. In her 90th year. A treasured wife of the late Buddy and cherished mother and mother in law of Neville and Tash, Peter and Robyn, Karen and Stewart, Bruce and Karen. Adored Nana of Shaun, Dana, Karlene, Nathan,and Jessica, and their partners. Loved "GG" to Kobi and Nina. "A gracious lady who we are so proud to call our Mum, and an inspiration to all" A celebration of Yvette's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Dr, Botany, Auckland, on Friday 26th April 2019 at 12-00noon. To be followed by a Private Interment. Limited Parking Available at the Church.
35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 5347300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More