DUTTON, Yvette Maria. Died suddenly Saturday 20 April 2019, aged 49. Dearly loved mother of Liam (deceased), Shelley and Alex; loved daughter of Lynn Moore; loved partner of Steve Leech; loved sister of Jason Dutton. A service to celebrate Yvette's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Saturday 27 April at 12.30 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to millionmetres.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
