Wynne RAYMOND

Notice Condolences

Wynne RAYMOND Notice
RAYMOND, Wynne. Died peacefully on April 11, 2019, at the Croft, Timaru, aged 82 years. Very much loved husband of the late Nan Raymond, adored and cherished father and father in law of Kate and Horst Elsen, Jo Raymond and Mark Leishman, and Richard and Anna Raymond. Deeply loved and respected by his grandchildren, Niko, Sebastian, and Luke Elsen; Paddy, Molly, and Rosie Leishman; Georgie, Tom, and Jono Raymond. Wynne's funeral will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 24 Church Street, Timaru on Wednesday April 17 at 2pm. Betts Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.