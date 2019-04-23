|
|
|
HENCK, Wolfgang. 28 November 1942 - 20 April 2019. Beloved husband of Vina and step-father to Sharon, Simon and Fiona. Passed away peacefully at Sunset Care Home in Auckland. Loved brother of Harald and uncle to Heiko and Andrea of Hamburg, Germany. Known as Opa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memories of you will always be in our hearts. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 26th April at 2:00pm. We would like to thank the staff at Sunset Home for their care and support of Wolfgang.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More