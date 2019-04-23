Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Wolfgang HENCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wolfgang HENCK

Notice Condolences

Wolfgang HENCK Notice
HENCK, Wolfgang. 28 November 1942 - 20 April 2019. Beloved husband of Vina and step-father to Sharon, Simon and Fiona. Passed away peacefully at Sunset Care Home in Auckland. Loved brother of Harald and uncle to Heiko and Andrea of Hamburg, Germany. Known as Opa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memories of you will always be in our hearts. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 26th April at 2:00pm. We would like to thank the staff at Sunset Home for their care and support of Wolfgang.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.