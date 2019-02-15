Home

Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
TIBBY, Winsome Mary (Win). Passed away quietly on February 9, 2019 after a stay in hospital. Aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late Les (Digger), loved mother of Ken and Beryl, Garry and Vivienne, and Wayne. Loved grandmother of Ian and Sophie, Matthew and Terry. A Celebration of Win's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 19 February 2019 at 11am. Private cremation. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
