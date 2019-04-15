Home

Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Winifred Joyce (Wyn) CLARKE

Winifred Joyce (Wyn) CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Winifred Joyce (Wyn). Passed away peacefully, at Middlemore Hospital, on 12th April 2019. Aged 92 years. Very much loved and adored Mum of Lyn and Gary. A special Grandmother of Andrea. Much loved mother in law of the late Nick Koppers. "Will be forever in our hearts" A very special thanks to all staff that cared for Wyn at Lansdowne Rest Home for their fun loving care of mum over the past 6 months. As per Wyn's wishes a Private Family Service and Cremation will be held 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 5347300



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
