CLARKE, Winifred Joyce (Wyn). Passed away peacefully, at Middlemore Hospital, on 12th April 2019. Aged 92 years. Very much loved and adored Mum of Lyn and Gary. A special Grandmother of Andrea. Much loved mother in law of the late Nick Koppers. "Will be forever in our hearts" A very special thanks to all staff that cared for Wyn at Lansdowne Rest Home for their fun loving care of mum over the past 6 months. As per Wyn's wishes a Private Family Service and Cremation will be held 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 5347300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
