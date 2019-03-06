|
|
|
BLANN, Winifred Iris (Iris). Peacefully at home on Tuesday 5 March 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Roy. Loving mother of Brent and Leigh. Mother in- law of Lynn. Nana of Jonothan, Brittany and Matthew. Sister of the late Doris and Enid. Loved Aunty of the Clothier and Hembrough families. A service to celebrate Iris's life will be held in the Pakuranga Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga on Friday 8 March at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
