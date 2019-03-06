Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred BLANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Iris (Iris) BLANN

Notice Condolences

Winifred Iris (Iris) BLANN Notice
BLANN, Winifred Iris (Iris). Peacefully at home on Tuesday 5 March 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Roy. Loving mother of Brent and Leigh. Mother in- law of Lynn. Nana of Jonothan, Brittany and Matthew. Sister of the late Doris and Enid. Loved Aunty of the Clothier and Hembrough families. A service to celebrate Iris's life will be held in the Pakuranga Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga on Friday 8 March at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.