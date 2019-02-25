Home

William Warwick (Bill) CROME

CROME, William Warwick (Bill). On Friday 22nd February 2019 peacefully at home aged 69 with family at his side. Much loved husband of Marj. Proud father and father-in-law of David and Nicola, Allan and Sarah, Louise and Rodney. Awesome Grandad to Evelyn, Maisie, Vera, Beauden, Willa, Liberty, Grace and Erisson. 'Forever in our hearts' A farewell for Bill will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Wednesday 27th February at 2.00pm. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
