FALWASSER, William Tutepuaki (Bill). Passed away suddenly on April 3, 2019 at Gisborne Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Alison, much loved father of Katherine and Matt, Andrea, Christine and Gary and loving pop of Mackie, Dawson, Abby and Gus, Josh and Storm, Jasmine, Stella and Ava. Bill will lie at home until the funeral service at St Mary's Star of the Sea, Campion Road, Gisborne at 1.30pm Tuesday April 9. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
