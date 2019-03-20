Home

William Ross (Ross) HAMILTON

Notice Condolences

William Ross (Ross) HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON, William Ross (Ross). On March 13th 2019, peacefully at home, aged 82. Ross will be sadly missed by Wendy, Martyn, Lisa, Ruby, Lola and Will; Andrew, Rhonda, Georgia, and Brody; Brother Graeme and family, and all his many friends and associates. Many thanks to all who have helped Ross over his last years, and particularly the last weeks, God Bless. Donations in memory of Ross can be made to Cancer Society Auckland, PO Box 1724, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140, or Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby, Auckland, 1144. All correspondence to PO Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Auckland, 1446



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
