HENDERSON, William Robert Boyne (Boyne). 16th Field Reg. No; 206679 Gunner Passed away peacefully on 7 March 2019at Waikato Hospital aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Pamela. Beloved father and father in law of Greg and Sue, Mark and Louise, Robert, and Kirsty and Craig. Cherished Grandpa of Alexandra, Emily, Justin, Hugo, Daniel, Cody, James, and Stephanie, and Great Grandfather of Rocco and Delphi. A special thanks to Hilda Ross Rest Home and Waikato Hospital acute ward 3 staff for their care. A service for Boyne will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 13 March 2019at 10.30am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Henderson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
