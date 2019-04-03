|
|
|
WILLIAMS, William John (Bill). Service No. N.Z.7174, Able Seaman, RNZN, WWII. Life Member of Thames Coast K.E.V. Peacefully, at Ohinemuri Rest Home and Hospital, on 29 March, 2019; in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sue for 46 years. Father of Wayne (Queensland); Grandpa of Ryan (Maraetai), Michael (Hamilton), Natalie (Queensland), and great- Grandpa of Ana, Oakland and Lukas. Sincere thanks to Dr Kerry Hennessy, Lisa, Thames Hospital and Ohinemuri Rest Home, for your kindness and care of Bill. Honouring Bill's wishes, a private family service has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More