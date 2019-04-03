Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John (Bill) WILLIAMS

Notice Condolences

William John (Bill) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, William John (Bill). Service No. N.Z.7174, Able Seaman, RNZN, WWII. Life Member of Thames Coast K.E.V. Peacefully, at Ohinemuri Rest Home and Hospital, on 29 March, 2019; in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sue for 46 years. Father of Wayne (Queensland); Grandpa of Ryan (Maraetai), Michael (Hamilton), Natalie (Queensland), and great- Grandpa of Ana, Oakland and Lukas. Sincere thanks to Dr Kerry Hennessy, Lisa, Thames Hospital and Ohinemuri Rest Home, for your kindness and care of Bill. Honouring Bill's wishes, a private family service has taken place.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.