SUBRITZKY, William John (Bill). Passed away 26th February 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joy for 61 years. Much loved, respected and loving dad of Dean and Linda; Daryn andToni. Adored and devoted granddad of David and Maria; Sara and Aaron; Julia and Mattea. Jason and Alisha. Pocivala u miru A service will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre, Dargaville Museum 32 Mt Wesley Coast Rd, Dargaville. on Saturday 2nd March 2019 at 11 am. Followed by interment at Redhill Cemetery. All communications to the Subritzky Family C/- PO Box 287, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
