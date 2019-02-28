Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William SUBRITZKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John (Bill) SUBRITZKY

Notice Condolences

William John (Bill) SUBRITZKY Notice
SUBRITZKY, William John (Bill). Passed away 26th February 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joy for 61 years. Much loved, respected and loving dad of Dean and Linda; Daryn andToni. Adored and devoted granddad of David and Maria; Sara and Aaron; Julia and Mattea. Jason and Alisha. Pocivala u miru A service will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre, Dargaville Museum 32 Mt Wesley Coast Rd, Dargaville. on Saturday 2nd March 2019 at 11 am. Followed by interment at Redhill Cemetery. All communications to the Subritzky Family C/- PO Box 287, Whangarei 0140.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.